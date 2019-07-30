Namibia: Uutoni Vows to Deal With Itula

Sports minister Erastus Uutoni has lashed out at aspiring independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula for "parading himself as an independent candidate while still a member of Swapo".

Addressing a Swapo rally at Oshakati's Oneshila informal settlement on Sunday, Uutoni said if Itula does not stop, "he will not know what will come his way."

Itula has declared his intentions to stand as an independent candidate for presidential elections set for November. One of the candidates he is most likely to face in that election is Swapo president Hage Geingob.

The minister said Itula is continuously provoking Swapo by using the party's flag and songs for his campaigns, and the party will "leave no stone unturned" in dealing with the matter.

"Why is he going around calling himself an independent candidate, yet he is using the party's flag and songs for his campaign? Why is he using Swapo songs for his campaign on radio adverts? If he does not stop what he is doing, he will get what he is looking for. He must go and form his own political party, and continue doing as he wishes without bringing the party (Swapo's) name into disrepute," stressed Utoni.

He added that Itula 'cursed himself' the day he decided to stand as an independent candidate, and must thus stay away from Swapo, and never engage in any activities involving the party.

"Independent candidates are just a bunch of confused people who have nothing to offer the electorate; they have nothing. Independent candidates do not even have resources to fund themselves, they are just confused people who do not know what they want," the minister reiterated.

He further compared independent candidates to Namibian opposition parties, saying they all lack vision, and thus cannot move the country forward.

"Independent candidates must ask opposition parties like CoD, RDP and PDM, who once tried to invade the northern regions and take over from Swapo. We dealt with them, and we fought them hard. Their party presidents have even rejoined Swapo. We know their history very well, so we will make sure that we fight them hard," he said.

Itula has in the past made it clear that no Swapo member has the right or power, based on the party's constitution, to demand the resignation of another since it is a voluntary organisation, where members leave voluntarily.

Uutoni is at least the third high-ranking Swapo member to speak out against Itula's candidature.

Swapo Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo and party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa have also demanded that Itula resigns from the party.

Uutoni then urged Swapo members to throw their weight behind the ruling party's candidate for the Oshakati East constituency by-election, Abner Shikongo, instead of following independent candidates and opposition parties.

He advised Shikongo to unite party members, and to uplift the lives of all the inhabitants of Oshakati East once voted into office.

"I want you to do away with factions within the party. Once voted into power, make sure that you assist everyone. There is no such thing as team Harambee or Team Swapo within the party; we are all Swapo members," he stated.

The position for Oshakati East constituency councillor became vacant following the death of Lotto Kuushomwa on 27 May.

Kuushomwa had been the councillor for the Oshakati East constituency since 7 December 2004, and served as chairperson of the Oshana Regional Council between 2010 and 2015.

A total of six candidates, including the independent candidate, will be contesting in the upcoming Oshakati East constituency by-election.

More than 18 000 people are expected to cast their votes in the by-election, set for 24 August at Oshakati.