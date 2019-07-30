Namibia: 155 New Hepatitis E Cases Reported

The ministry of health has reported 155 new hepatitis E virus cases countrywide, with the most cases being in the Khomas and Erongo regions.

This was revealed yesterday by the health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, in a press statement.

He said from 1 July to 14 July (week 27 and 28), the ministry recorded an increase in the number of reported cases, compared to weeks 25 and 26, which recorded the number of cases countrywide at 113.

The Khomas region recorded 89 cases, followed by Erongo with 22. Khomas accounted for 64% of the confirmed cases, and Erongo stood at 23%.

The remaining regions account for 711 (12%) of the reported cases, while 48 deaths have been reported.

The outbreak of hepatitis E in the country was first declared in Windhoek's Havana and Goreangab settlements in November 2017, before the virus spread to other regions such as Erongo, and to the northern areas of the country.

Cases have been reported mainly from informal settlements, where access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is limited.

Most cases from less affected regions have a travel history to the above-mentioned informal settlements in Windhoek, or at Swakopmund.

"As of 14 July 2019, there was a total of 5 711 HEV cases reported, which includes 1 185 laboratory-confirmed cases, 3 814 Epi-linked, and 712 suspected cases," Nangombe revealed.

Since the outbreak was confirmed, 855 specimens tested negative for hepatitis E, and were therefore discarded.

"The outbreak continues to be protracted, and cases are still being detected in areas where water and toilet facilities are limited. In order to contain the outbreak, there is a need to intensify response activities," Nangombe stated.

The National Health Emergency Management Committee (NHEMC) and the response team continued to engage partners, particularly the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the City of Windhoek and the ministry of information to support awareness-raising for individuals and a collective responsibility, including coordination in fighting the virus in the country.

The executive director noted that regional and district surveillance teams continue to conduct health education, case tracing, mapping and the reporting of HEV cases on a weekly basis.

In addition, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) continues with hepatitis E testing at district laboratories.

Some of the challenges the ministry has are inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) interventions and sanitation facilities including potable water, latrines and handwashing facilities, among others, in informal settlements.

"Inadequate risk communication strategies to address proper hygiene and sanitation practices, early health-seeking behaviours, and a sense of ownership among community members, are needed," he continued.

The Namibian reported in December last year that the health ministry has spent over N$1,2 million towards the hepatitis E virus outbreak in the country.

The main drivers of hepatitis E include open defecation, as well as poor sanitation and hygiene practices, which can be prevented if community members change their behaviour.

Hepatitis E is preventable through safe drinking water, washing hands with soap and running water, adequate ablution facilities, and adhering to good food safety standards, the ministry said.