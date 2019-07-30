Liberia: Death Announcement

This is to announce the sudden death of Atty. Preston N. G Karkerzeah of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority. He died on July 21, 2019 at the ELWA hospital after a protracted sickness.
The late Karkerzeah was born on January 14, 1982 in Nimba county. Funeral Arrangements will be announced later. Meanwhile, meetings are held at his parents residence near Truth FM in Duport Road, Paynesville.
This announcement was brought in by Mr. Menlor Karkerzeah, oldest brother, on behalf of the family.
