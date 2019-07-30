Liberia: Death Announcement

29 July 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

This is to announce the sudden death of Atty. Preston N. G Karkerzeah of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority. He died on July 21, 2019 at the ELWA hospital after a protracted sickness.

The late Karkerzeah was born on January 14, 1982 in Nimba county. Funeral Arrangements will be announced later. Meanwhile, meetings are held at his parents residence near Truth FM in Duport Road, Paynesville.

This announcement was brought in by Mr. Menlor Karkerzeah, oldest brother, on behalf of the family.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.