Nigeria: CSOs to Buhari - Relinquish Power As Petroleum Minister

30 July 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

Civil Society Organisations in Niger Delta have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relinquish his position as Petroleum Minister and handover the office to one of his screened nominees.

The CSOs also urged Buhari to show courage and entrench the federal character by appointing a non-northerner as Minister of Federal Capital, FCT, in line with the change mantra as propagated by his administration.

Excellent Achievers Movement and Renaissance for Peace and Development Initiative, REPEDI, while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, through its spokesperson, Solomon Deesi, yesterday, noted that the call was in the interest of equity and justice.

Deesi called on the president to appoint or nominate minister for various ministries in the country based on equitable principles in terms of sharing formula.

Deesi said: "We also call on the president to relinquish his position as the Petroleum Minister and hand it over to a technocrat in the oil industry to afford him time to concentrate on his duties in the Presidency in this current dispensation."

Deesi noted that the FCT is the capital of Nigeria and not the capital of the north, bemoaning the overtaking of the FCT ministry by northerners since inception in 1976 to till date.

He said: "This call will serve as a litmus test to the integrity campaign of the President Buhari's administration as it can be a landmark achievement for him and the nation at large if he will heed to these demands."

