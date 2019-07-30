Namibia: Okahandja Squatters Told to Make Way for Highway

Up to 5 000 residents of the Vergenoeg informal settlement on the outskirts of Okahandja are facing possible forceful eviction to make way for the Windhoek-Okahandja dual carriageway.

The road, which is nearing its final stages, has been planned to run through the area the residents have named Vergenoeg and have been living in for close to 10 years.

They have vowed not to move from the area, claiming that they were never informed about the intended development.

Community representative, Welfred Goaseb on Friday at a demonstration organised by residents said they were never told about the plans to build the road and once they found out, they were not given an opportunity to voice their opinions.

According to Goaseb, the group held multiple meetings with the town council and CEO, and that is how they are aware that there is no more land at Okahandja.

"The CEO is the one that told us that this place would become formalised once there are enough funds and until now there have not been funds. Those were all just lies," he said.

About 200 residents who gathered at the demonstration threatened that if the planned dual carriageway is not diverted from their community, they would not be voting at this year's presidential and National Assembly elections.

A resident of Vergenoeg for over eight years, Christiana Swartbooi echoed this sentiment.

"There are plans to remove us from our homes that's why we, the landless residents of Okahandja, will not vote," Swartbooi said.

Okahandja municipality's chief executive Martha Mutilifa, however, dismissed the residents' assertions, noting that they were made aware of the intended development some three years ago.

"In 2016, we went there to tell people not to locate themselves there or to settle within the area's that already had construction pegs," she said.

She added that the residents who live along the marked places do not have a choice but to move.

"Who put them there? They knew that they were between the pegs. They knew that they should not locate themselves there," Mutilifa said.

According to Mutilifa, the Roads Authority said that they would start with the work on the road this month.

Roads Authority spokesperson Hileni Fillemon yesterday said they would respond to queries today.