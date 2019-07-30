Cameroon: Egyptair Opens New Route to Douala

The inaugural flight from Cairo to Douala via Ndjamena took place on July 21, 2019.

EgyptAir launched a new route to Cameroon with the inaugural flight between Cairo and Douala which took place on July 21, 2019. The company says they will be operating three flights per week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Cairo-Douala EgyptAir flight via Ndjamena takes off 2.05 pm and arrives at 10.30 pm. The flights will be operated with the new Airbus A320 Dreamliner planes capable of carrying 16 passengers in the first class and 129 people in the economic class. According to Tarek Galal, the choice of Douala is due to the fact that it is the first commercial city in Cameroon and also aimed at reinforcing relations between Egypt and Cameroon. According to Star Alliance, the new EgyptAir operations will be added to the current African destinations in addition to other destinations served by their code-share partner airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways namely; Algiers, Abidjan, Addis Ababa, Accra, Casablanca, Nairobi, Lagos, Kigali, Juba and Tunis. Tarek Galal says the company is still carrying out studies on how to expand the market in the central African sub region. EgyptAir has a fleet of more than 85 planes including five A320 Dreamliner and serves more than 70 destinations across the world including Africa, Asia, Middle East, Europe North and South America. Meanwhile, EgyptAir has begun indicating the first destinations of its 12 Airbus A220-300 ordered since November 2017 destined for its subsidiary company, EgyptAir Express. Built to carry 16 passengers in the first class and 110 in the economic class, the planes will be deployed as from September 6 from Cairo to Assouan and Louxor, then two days later to Sharm El Sheikh and lastly Abou Simbel and Hurghada by September ending. The first of the A220 planes made its appearance two weeks ago and the inaugural flight is still in gestation. EgyptAir is equally expecting 15 A320neo planes on leasing from AerCap as from next January.