South Africa: SA's Population Grows, Gauteng Most Populous, Women Expected to Outlive Men - StatsSA

29 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

A quarter or 15.2 million of South Africa's people live in Gauteng, making it the province with the largest share of the country's documented population, according to StatsSA.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke presented the 2019 mid-year population estimates at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) headquarters in Tshwane on Monday.

"South Africa's mid-year population is estimated to have increased to 58.78 million in 2019, according to the report released by Statistics South Africa today.

"Gauteng continues to record the largest share of South Africa's population, with approximately 15.2 million people (25.8%) living in this province," StatsSA revealed in a statement on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal is behind Gauteng with 11.3 million people recorded while the Northern Cape retained its spot as the province with the lowest population, with 1.26 million people.

Out of South Africa's population, approximately 30 million (51.2%) are female.

"According to the report, about 28.8% of the population is younger than 15 years and approximately 9.0% (5.3 million) is 60 years or older.

"Of those younger than 15 years of age, the majority reside in Gauteng (21.5%) and KwaZulu-Natal (21.1%). Of the elderly (those aged 60 years and older), the highest percentage 23.9% (1.27 million) reside in Gauteng," StatsSA revealed.

The report further showed that over the period of 2016 - 2021, Gauteng would have the highest inflow of migrants (1 643 590), followed by the Western Cape (493 621).

On average, South African women are expected to live longer than men.

"Life expectancy at birth for 2019 is estimated at 61.5 years for males and 67.7 years for females," StatSA explained.

The country's infant mortality rate is estimated at 22.1 deaths per 1 000 live births.

People living with HIV in 2019 is estimated at estimated at approximately 7.97 million.

"The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13.5% among the South African population.

"For adults aged 15 to 49 years, an estimated 19.07% of the population is HIV positive," StatsSA concluded.

