South Africa: Illegal Tinkering With the Constitution Is Dangerous and Could Be Costly to Those Who Do So

opinion

The best interests of South Africa are served by the retention of the status quo. Expropriation with compensation is more likely to render the economic development of South Africa sustainable than expropriation without compensation ever will.

The parliamentary processes around what is euphemistically called "expropriation without compensation" of land, which expired in the fifth Parliament, have now been revived in the sixth. As the personnel in Parliament are not the same, it is necessary and timely to remind the new members of their oath of office and their duty to uphold the rule of law.

The very notion "expropriation without compensation" or "EWC" is problematic. Confiscation (the ANC's position) or nationalisation of land (EFF policy) is what the protagonists have in mind. The EWC sugar-coating is fooling no one.

The EFF, which did all the early running in the matter, actually envisages the nationalisation of all land in the country.

The EFF was able to get the National Assembly in the fifth Parliament to refer the issue and its desired amendment of the provisions of Section 25 of the Bill of Rights, the property clause, to the Constitutional Review Committee for consideration. Roughly two-thirds of the members present voted for...