Gambia: Agent Reveals Dortmund's €20m Offer for Barrow Was Rejected

Agent Luigi Sorrentino for Musa Barrow reveals a €20m offer plus add-ons for the Gambian from German giants Dortmund was last year turned down, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Barrow topped Dortmund's wish-list who'd hoped acquiring his signature after seeing playing minutes had to come by at current club Atalanta.

Dortmund's interest in the 20-year-old Gambian striker has not flamed out but they're understood to be willing to pay only €15m now.

'Last year 20 million + 10 bonuses were withheld from Borussia Dortmund, this year we are about 15 million because he (Barrow) played less (games). The boy wants to play, we'll talk about it with Atalanta,' Luigi said regarding his client's much discussed football future.

Atalanta's gaffer last week hinted the forward could be on his way out on loan to fetch regular football amid overtures from Sampdoria, Cagliari and German Bundesliga sides as well.

Atalanta are prepared to make an impact in their debut Uefa Champions League show when the season resumes and want adequate reinforcement in their attacking line to provide competition for Colombia's Zapata.

Barrow played second fiddle to the Colombian all season scoring just a goal at close end of the previous season.