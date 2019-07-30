Zimbabwe: Over 600 Teachers Graduate At Marymount

Over 600 diploma holders graduated from Marymount Teachers' College in Mutare last Friday, with 75 of them receiving special awards for their academic excellence.

The awards included prize money, trophies, vouchers, gas tanks and laptops.

The overall best students - Fungai Majecha Ndanyiswa and Elizabeth Sekani -- amassed five trophies and other goodies.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira officiated at the event where a total of 604 teachers graduated.

Prof Murwira said his ministry was working tirelessly to develop and transform the education sector in line with Vision 2030.

"Vision 2030 is not a daydream, but a well-designed plan of action through our human capital development, skills audit and employment creation programme of action," he said.

"We are designing the future through executing higher and tertiary education system that is fit for our purpose, the purpose of developing Zimbabwe."

Prof Murwira urged Zimbabweans to embrace design language.

"I would like to encourage all of us Zimbabweans to embrace design language so that we are able to interpret life as it is and devise how we can change it by recognising that there is order in everything that we see," he said.

"When you see poverty, it comes out of a design. When you see prosperity, it also comes from a design, and specifically, when we see our education not working for us, the problem is in its design. So design language is crucial for the development of Vision 2030."

Prof Murwira urged teachers to learn different languages to initiate diversity in the learning process of the children and cultivating a spirit of positivity.

Some graduates that spoke to The Herald said they were hopeful and have dreams of a brighter future since Government had promised more job opportunities.