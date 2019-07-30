Zimbabwe: Namibia to Send Students to Cut

Namibia could soon be sending students to Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) as part of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation that was signed between Kavango East Region and Mashonaland West province.

The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Kavango East Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo on Friday last week signed the agreement before President Mnangagwa and his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob.

The twinning arrangement will also see co-operation between the two regions in areas such as agriculture, education, tourism, environment and business best practices.

In an interview in Chinhoyi yesterday, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the project was started a few years ago and it was gratifying to see it being consummated.

"The twinning arrangement between Mashonaland West and Kavango East Region in Namibia is a project that started during former provincial Governor Cde Faber Chidarikire's tenure some years ago and then even the Governor of Kavango East Dr Mbambo did come, I think twice to Mashonaland West, to see what is available.

"He liked Mashonaland West because Kavango East is also an agricultural region like our province. We have Seed Co in Mashonaland West and they are very interested in Seed Co going to set up in Namibia and I think they have actually gone quite far so that they would be able to set up shop there."

She said farmers in Kavango East region are interested in maize seed from Seed Co and want to see how it can be grown in Namibia.

"When I came into office I then asked about all these issues about the twinning arrangement and other programmes. I asked why they were taking long, where was the hiccup, what was stalling progress for everything to happen?

"So we needed to make follow-ups, we needed to cement the relationship and get to a point of signing an MoU with Kavango East. So we started the work last year and with the help of our ambassadors, we got in touch with Kavango East resulting in us sending our draft MoU."

She said the Namibians had shown a keen interest in CUT's artificial insemination programme as they are also into livestock production.