Sudan: Alliance of East - Halaib Is Cause of All Sudan

Khartoum — The coalition of the parties and movements of Eastern Sudan have asserted that Halaib is Sudanese, and it is the issue of all Sudan.

The coalition pointed out the importance of the Sudanese people to create a popular resistance movement to regain Halaib, stressing the solution of the issue.

The chairman of the Alliance of East, Salih Mohamed Abdulla, indicated in SUNA's Forum, Monday, that they support the ongoing internal and external negotiations, and that they support all what brings the country out of the impasse.

He expressed the hope that the others would be joined to the negotiations, calling for speeding up the completion of the negotiations and the formation of the transitional government.

He added: "We still suffer marginalization in Eastern Sudan," stressing the importance of their presence in the political system through the TMC and the transitional government.