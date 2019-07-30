Sudan: Economic Growth Tops Goal of Economic Reform - Dr. Fathi

Khartoum July, 29(SUNA) - Economic analyst Dr. Haytham Mohamed Fathi said any economic reform must constitute the fundamental factors of improving economic growth rate ,retraction of inflation rate, drop in proportion of debts in Gross Domestic Product besides redistribution of surplus resulted from the economic reform program in favor of health and education sectors so as to maintain social justice.
On background of the initiative of economic reform proposed recently by the Sudanese private sector, Dr. Fathi in statement to SUNA called for injection of funds to score positive impacts in short term through implementing indirect investments to remedy the high rate of inflation.
The prices of commodities were recently shooting high in local market, affecting broad sector of the Sudanese people, Dr. Fathi said.
He assured that maintaining economic reform required existence of economic plan to help boosting the two fundamental productive sectors namely agriculture and industry.
These two sectors would contribute in availing the essential commodities needed for local consumption or export.
As well according to Dr. Fathi that agricultural and industrial projects return would compensate the deficit gap in 'Commercial Balance' and reduced unemployment rate.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.