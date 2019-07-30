Sudan: Economic Growth Tops Goal of Economic Reform - Dr. Fathi

29 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum July, 29(SUNA) - Economic analyst Dr. Haytham Mohamed Fathi said any economic reform must constitute the fundamental factors of improving economic growth rate ,retraction of inflation rate, drop in proportion of debts in Gross Domestic Product besides redistribution of surplus resulted from the economic reform program in favor of health and education sectors so as to maintain social justice.

On background of the initiative of economic reform proposed recently by the Sudanese private sector, Dr. Fathi in statement to SUNA called for injection of funds to score positive impacts in short term through implementing indirect investments to remedy the high rate of inflation.

The prices of commodities were recently shooting high in local market, affecting broad sector of the Sudanese people, Dr. Fathi said.

He assured that maintaining economic reform required existence of economic plan to help boosting the two fundamental productive sectors namely agriculture and industry.

These two sectors would contribute in availing the essential commodities needed for local consumption or export.

As well according to Dr. Fathi that agricultural and industrial projects return would compensate the deficit gap in 'Commercial Balance' and reduced unemployment rate.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.