Sudan: Supreme Administrative Court Nullifies TMC Decision

29 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Supreme Administrative Court Monday issued a decision nullifying the decision of the Military Council on termination of the service of the Head of the Public Prosecution, Amer Mohamed Ibrahim, and returning him immediately to service after accepting his appeal.

The Supreme Administrative Court considered the decision of the Military Council violating the Public Prosecution Law.

