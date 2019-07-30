Sudan: Curfew Imposed in Number of North Kordofan Towns

Al-Obeid — The Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Al-Saddiq Abdalla Al-Tayeb, has issued a decision imposing curfew in Al-Obeid, Bara, Al-Rahad and Um-Ruwaba towns during 09:00 p.m. - 06: 00 a.m. as of today (Monday) until a date to be fixed later.

The Wali (governor) explained that the curfew decision came as part of the state's efforts to keep security and social peace and to protect lives of the citizens and the public and private properties.

The decision has called on all the concerned organs to take the required measures for implementing the curfew decision.