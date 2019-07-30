Sudan: Supreme Administrative Court Abolishs Decision of TMC

Khartoum — The Supreme Administrative Court, Monday, issued a decision nullifying the decision of the Transitional Military Council No. (3/17) for the year 2019 issued to terminate the service of Maulana Amer Mohamed Ibrahim, the former head of the Public Prosecution and returning him to service immediately after accepting the appeal he submitted.

The Supreme Administrative Court considered the decision of the TMC is violating the law of the Public Prosecution.