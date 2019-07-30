Egypt: Daglo Returns Home After Short Visit to Cairo

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Monday returned home after a one-day visit to Cairo during which he met with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi.
He was received upon return at Khartoum Airport by the TMC member Lt. Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ali, and a number of senior officials.
In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that his visit to Cairo came in the context of the cooperation and the continuous consultation between Sudan and Egypt.
He indicated that he acquainted the Egyptian President with the situation in Sudan, especially with regard to the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council, the Forces of Freedom and Change, the armed movements and other parties.
Daglo said that he agreed with President Al-Sisi on the interests of the two countries, indicating that the Egyptian President has pledged to stand alongside the Sudanese people in current circumstances.
He added that the Egyptian President has affirmed his commitment to implementation of all his obligations toward Sudan, especially the agreements signed by the two countries and the joint projects.
