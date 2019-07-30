Africa: English Premier League Preview

analysis

The Africa Cup of Nations has come and gone. The final of the AFCON was between Senegal and Algeria.

It was a thrilling match that saw Algeria beating Senegal 1-0 to take the trophy home for a second time. Luckily for football fans as the one tournament comes to an end another one takes its place.

The start of the English Premier League is just around the corner. The first kick-off will take place on Friday the ninth of August 2019.

The competition consists of 20 local English teams battling it out over a period of about ten months. Last year saw club giants Manchester City take home the trophy once again. Today we are taking a closer look at which teams were relegated and which teams made it through the 2018/2019 season.

Last season saw the top four teams of the league fighting it out for the top spot. Liverpool will be a force to reckon with this season as the team will be taking their confidence of winning UEFA title into the season.

They face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup 2019 final on the 14th of August in Istanbul. Tottenham had a great season ending second in the UEFA against Liverpool, the team finished 4th on the log behind Chelsea.

Chelsea will hope that their win against Arsenal in the Europa League final will give them the extra boost to take on Liverpool in the upcoming final.

The Blues ended third on the EPL behind Liverpool. Manchester United will be hoping that they have a better start to this year's Premier League.

They had a dismal start of the season under Jose Mourinho who was sacked midway through the season and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This year sees three new teams entering the tournament. Sheffield United and Aston Villa, Norwich City have all been promoted to this season.

They replace relegated teams Fullham, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town who ended at the last three places on the log. This season promises to be action packed and the team that will take the title is anyone's guess.

