Sudan: Name of Security and Intelligence Service Changed to General Intelligence Service

29 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — According to the Constitutional Decree No. (33) for the year 2019, called the Miscellaneous Amendments Act of 2019, which was issued under the signature of the Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Burhan Abdul Rahman, the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, the name of the National Security and Intelligence Service was amended to be the General Intelligence Service.

The amendment included a number of articles in the law of the service for the year 2010.

The General Director of the General Intelligence Service, Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, affirmed that the amendment stipulated in the constitutional decree came in the context of structuring the organ and keeping pace with the political change taking place in the country.

He said that the service is changing its name to become more professional and to participate in protecting the country and safeguarding its national security under the extremely complicated threats facing the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.