Sudan: Name of Security and Intelligence Service Changed to General Intelligence Service

Khartoum — According to the Constitutional Decree No. (33) for the year 2019, called the Miscellaneous Amendments Act of 2019, which was issued under the signature of the Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Burhan Abdul Rahman, the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, the name of the National Security and Intelligence Service was amended to be the General Intelligence Service.
The amendment included a number of articles in the law of the service for the year 2010.
The General Director of the General Intelligence Service, Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, affirmed that the amendment stipulated in the constitutional decree came in the context of structuring the organ and keeping pace with the political change taking place in the country.
He said that the service is changing its name to become more professional and to participate in protecting the country and safeguarding its national security under the extremely complicated threats facing the region.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.