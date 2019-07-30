Kenya/Algeria: Harambee Stars Forward Joins Algerian Giants

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma has joined Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie on a three-year deal.

Masoud, who did not kick a ball for Kenya at the Africa Cup of Nations, joins as a free agent after parting ways with Libyan club Al Nasr in May.

A post on JS Kabylie's official Facebook page confirmed the arrival of the 23-year-old Kenyan striker.

"After Adadi, Banouh, El Orfi, Bounoua, Bencherifa, Bensayeh, Zeghdane, Zeghdane and Loucif, JS Kabylie is pleased to announce its ninth recruit of the summer. This is the Kenyan international, Massoud Juma Chokka. The latter has just signed a three-year contract after passing his medical," read part of the post.

This will be Juma's fourth club abroad after South Africa's Cape Town City, United Arab Emirates' Dibba Fujairah and Libya's Al Nasr. He is expected to contend for a position with among others former Sofapaka striker Fiston Abdul Razak, a Burundian international.

Founded in 1946 and coached by Frenchman Hubert Velud, JS Kabylie are 14-time Algerian league champions. They finished second, just a point behind USM Alger, to narrowly miss out on the title last season.

They are based in Tizi Ouzou and host their matches at the Stade du 1er Novembre 1954 which has a capacity of 18,000.