Liberia: Over 45 Schools Flunk WASSCE

-8714 candidates' results withheld

Exams statistics released by the Monrovia Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) indicates that over 45 schools have failed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), while results for 8714 candidates are being withheld for examination malpractices.

WAEC released the statistics on 24 July in Oldest Congo Town after administering WASSCE to 237 centers across the country from Wednesday, April 24 to Friday, May 20, 2019.

According to WAEC, the 2019 exams were administered at 237 centers without any form of leakage, but it notes that 8,714 candidates' results are being withheld for examination malpractices.

Schools named in the bad results category include G. W. Gibson High in Bong County, Lebanese Cedar, Elder John Massey High School, Frank M. Reid Christian School, Brighton school of Adult Literacy, Congo Town Elementary, Junior and Senior High School, C. H. Dewey High School, (P. M.), Jenneh Public High School and David Fajue Public High School.

Others include D. Elane Harris Baptist High, W. R. Tolbert High, Gbesseh Public, Bo Community School, Tiene-Wonde Public, Alexander Ketter Academy, Toe Memorial Institute, Tubman-Wilson Institute, Jonny G. Garley Memorial, Suah Memorial Institute and Konobo Central High.

Faith International Christian School System, Wochirrc Senior High School, P. G. Wollor High, Garraway Central High, Sasstown High, Children Hope Senior High, Harbel Extension High, Pentecostal Conquerors Academy, E. J. Yancy High, Jireh Community School, Pleebo Extension High and Karloken Community School are other schools that also failed the exams.

St. Stephen's Episcopal High, My Brother's Keeper Academy, Lowell A. G. Christian Academy, Paynesville Central Academy Annex 3, United Christian Academy, King Faho's Memorial School System, Zekeh Memorial High and Buutuo High are also listed among the failing schools.

The rest of the schools that have failed the exams include Saywah Doe Memorial Public School, Sanniquellie Central Extension (P. M.), Bahn Catawba High, Duoplah Public High, Harrison W. Grigsby United Methodist School and Paynesville Community High School, respectively.The document also discloses that the examination has 117 subjects available for candidates in the Anglophone West African Countries.

Candidates in Liberia sat WASSCE in nine subjects: Language, General Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.Furthermore, a total of 39,887 candidates from 651 senior high schools submitted entries online for the examination.

20,956 candidates consisting 52.34% were males while 18,931 candidates, consisting 47.46% were females.According to WAEC, the entry for the examination also included four Visually Impaired persons, comprising three males and one female.

The document maintains that 28, 408 candidates, representing 71.22% of the 39,887 candidates who entered for the examination were from 522 private schools across the country, while 11, 479 candidates, representing 28.78% were from 129 public schools across the country.

Of the 39,887 candidates who entered for the examination, 39,580 representing 99.23% of the candidates sat the examination.According to the statistics, 20, 778 candidates were male, and 18,802 candidates were female.

WAEC says candidates caught with cell phones in examination halls were 90; while 120 were caught with foreign materials at the testing centers.

200 of the candidates whose results were withheld were said to be involved in other irregular activities, ranging from insulting examination officers to assaulting. Five of them were allegedly colluded.

WAEC discloses that once its investigation establishes that the 8,299 candidates mentioned above were involved in the acts alleged during the conduct of the examination, their results in those subjects will be automatically cancelled by the appropriate committee of the Council.By Emmanuel Mondaye--Edited by Winston W. Parley