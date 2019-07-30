Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN, Mercy Corps Provide Access to Affordable Electricity

Lonestar Cell MTN customers struggling to electrify their homes in seven counties (Montserrado, Bong, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Sinoe, Margibi and Nimba) can now enjoy reliable and affordable solar electricity thanks to the efforts of the European Union-funded Light Up Liberia Program being implemented by Mercy Corps.

Under the initiative, Mercy Corps Liberia, through its private sector solar distributors, has made available pay-as-you-go solar home systems which can provide energy for six to eight hours of emission-free lighting and enough power to charge mobile phones, play MP3 and radio. Customers who are unable to pay the upfront costs for solar energy systems (ranging from $60 USD to $125 USD) now have a chance to pay for the device using a dedicated Mobile Money repayment plan. The pay-as-you-go service will allow customers to easily and conveniently make monthly repayment amounts on a 30-day circle.

Currently thousands of homes are outside of the national electricity grid with no access to any form of electricity. With the availability of power through the pay-as-you-go solar home systems, families can now feel more secure at home, children can study their lessons at night and families can enjoy a better and healthier family life. Lonestar Cell MTN is making this even more accessible with a convenient and flexible repayment plan via Mobile Money. Customers who are not registered for Mobile can visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or branded Mobile Money agent with valid ID cards to sign up.

Commenting on the campaign, Lonestar Cell MTN's Acting Head of Mobile Money, Prince Chesson said, "Lonestar Cell MTN understands that digital innovations have the power to transform lives. Our partnership with Mercy Corps will ensure that customers who need it the most can access electricity affordably. Everyone deserves the benefit of a modern, connected life. That's why we connect people with technology to empower and transform their lives."

Emmanuel Aziebor, the Light Up Liberia Program Manager said, "Mercy Corps is grateful to the European Union for funding this novel initiative which has proven consumer interest and the commercial viability of the pay as you go model in Liberia. This has really opened the market for solar system manufacturers to start looking at Liberia as a viable market; and falls within the mission of Mercy Corps to promote sustainable access to clean, affordable modern energy services for the rural poor in Liberia."