Liberia: New RIA Terminal, Ministerial Complex Dedicated

President George Manneh Weah and his Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor have dedicated the new Roberts International Airport (RIA) terminal in Margibi County and the China - aid Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Montserrado County, a day to Liberia's 172nd Independence Day celebration.

The two projects commenced during the term of former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf who also graced the dedication ceremonies on the eve of the Independence Day on 25 July, both in Margibi and Montserrado Counties.

Earlier at the dedication of the new airport terminal at RIA, President Weah extended warmest thanks and appreciation to the People's Republic of China for making a dream come true.

President Weah assured that the bilateral friendship which is based on the One - China principles remains strong and a win - win cooperation for both countries.

Mr. Weah also extended thanks and appreciation to former President Sirleaf under whose leadership the projects started.

He said he was proud to be standing in the new terminal, as he shared a joke about a Nigerian friend who continuously questions him (President Weah) about the country's airport each time they traveled together to Liberia.

"John will be coming here to celebrate with us, [I'm] sure when he arrives, when I say welcome to Liberia, welcome to our new airport, I hope he will not say this small airport," President Weah said jokingly amid laughter.

President Weah noted that his government's plan is to make the RIA regain its rightful place as passenger and cargo aviation hub in West Africa by expanding the facility and the capacity including the construction of the new "Terminal B".

He cautions the management of RIA that the maintenance and upkeep of the facilities are paramount, vowing to watch and inspect them.

He calls the new terminal a facelift for Liberia, adding that the country is proud.

Transport Minister Samuel Wlu terms air transport as critical in the socio - economic development of nations across the globe.

He stressed that affordable, efficient, adequate and safe environmentally - friendly airport transport services provide effective support to inter - country trade, regional integration, tourism and a host of other livelihoods enhancements.

Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Managing Director Bishop John Klaye expressed thanks for the continuous support and engagement towards the progress of the LAA.

Bishop Klaye reports that the three landmark projects which began in 2017 including the runway, the passenger terminal and the office complex have all been completed.

During subsequent programs for the dedication of the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor notes the longstanding relationship between Liberia and China, expressing confidence that successive governments will uphold the One - China Policy.

She expressed appreciation for the Chinese government and people for the project, while also commending the Chinese government for its involvement here in other programs including health care and agriculture.

Madam Taylor noted that "as we" look at the sidelines of the city here, it is agreed that it's changing gradually as new buildings are coming up.

She urged citizens to maintain these structures, and also pleads with Liberians to maintain the peace and allow the country to move forward under the umbrella of unity and cordiality.

Madam Taylor expressed commendations for former President Sirleaf for initiating the Ministerial Complex project.

Earlier, Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan revealed that the Ministerial Complex has the capacity to accommodate 1300 persons.

He says five ministries and agencies including the Ministries of Education; Commerce and Industry; Labor; Gender, Children and Social Protection; and the Civil Service Agency (CSA) will be hosted at the Ministerial Complex.

Mr. Nyenpan thanked President Weah for his unwavering commitment to infrastructural development and also thanked former President Sirleaf under whose administration the project was conceived and commenced.