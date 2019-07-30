Liberia: Police Arrest 40 Suspects

The Liberia National Police (LNP) arrests 40 suspected criminals, including females in Kakata, Margibi County during a nighttime raid of several ghettos, street corners and hideouts.
The suspects were in possession of Marijuana and dangerous weapons such as knives, scissors, screw drivers, steel rods as well as cigarettes and mobile phones, amongst others.
Police executed the raid at 10:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 during official celebrations of the 172nd Independence Day of Liberia.
The suspects, two females and 38 males, are being remanded at the Carter High Prison Center in Kakata, pending further actions by the Police.
Prior to the raid, Kakata and its environs have been engulfed by waves of armed robberies and harassments of peaceful residents, creating panic among the population.
According to some victims, robbers carrying cutlasses, guns and other harmful objects made away with money, phones and other valuables.
Due to the current situation, residents in the outskirt of the city go to bed early for fear of being attacked.
Some residents explain to this paper they normally go to bed in great fear, praying not to be attacked at night while asleep.By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr in Margibi
Read the original article on New Dawn.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.