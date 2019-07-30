Liberia: Police Arrest 40 Suspects

The Liberia National Police (LNP) arrests 40 suspected criminals, including females in Kakata, Margibi County during a nighttime raid of several ghettos, street corners and hideouts.

The suspects were in possession of Marijuana and dangerous weapons such as knives, scissors, screw drivers, steel rods as well as cigarettes and mobile phones, amongst others.

Police executed the raid at 10:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 during official celebrations of the 172nd Independence Day of Liberia.

The suspects, two females and 38 males, are being remanded at the Carter High Prison Center in Kakata, pending further actions by the Police.

Prior to the raid, Kakata and its environs have been engulfed by waves of armed robberies and harassments of peaceful residents, creating panic among the population.

According to some victims, robbers carrying cutlasses, guns and other harmful objects made away with money, phones and other valuables.

Due to the current situation, residents in the outskirt of the city go to bed early for fear of being attacked.

Some residents explain to this paper they normally go to bed in great fear, praying not to be attacked at night while asleep.By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr in Margibi