South Africa: Fear of Flying? Plant a Spekboom to Offset Your Carbon Footprint

As the global pushback against flying gains momentum because of air travel's impact on the climate crisis, the South African travel industry has come up with an innovative offset mechanism -- planting carbon-sucking spekboom to combat 'flygskam'.

Flygskam -- the word coined in Sweden to describe the shame of flying because of the high amount of climate-changing carbon that air travel generates -- is gaining traction in Europe with increasing numbers turning to rail instead.

While the flygskam movement can help cut carbon emissions, if the trend grows substantially it could have a negative impact on tourism in countries that Europeans cannot reach by hopping on a train -- such as South Africa.

The South African tourism industry is alert to that and has come up with a scheme it hopes will ensure European tourists don't ditch plans to fly here on holiday because of the embarrassment of clocking up carbon emissions.

The idea takes the form of a carbon-offsetting project launched a few weeks ago at the Southern African Tourism Services Association's (SATSA) annual conference in the Eastern Cape.

SATSA hopes that the project will grow to such a level that tourist flights to and from South Africa will...