South Africa: Omotoso Trial Kicks Off... Only to Be Postponed Again

30 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nosipiwo Manona

The trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused - Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani - began on Tuesday, with yet another request for a postponement.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann asked presiding Judge Irma Schoeman to allow a postponement, arguing that the State had delayed filing particulars pertaining to the charges.

The case was postponed to Wednesday.

The trial was due to restart after Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself in March. Judge Schoeman will be presiding.

First witness Cheryl Zondi, whose emotional testimony gripped the nation in October last year, previously said she was prepared to take the stand again to testify against her alleged abuser, "until justice is served".

More to follow.

