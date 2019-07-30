Ghana: Police Arrest 5 Suspected Armed Robbers At Tema

Tema — Police yesterday arrested five suspected armed robbers who robbed the O- Camade Enterprise located close to the Tema Community 2 Police station.

The police retrieved two locally manufactured pistols, four live ammunitions, the two motorcycles the suspects used for the operation and an unspecified amount of money they stole from their victims.

Police identified the robbers as Emmanuel Lamptey, 18, from Tulaku(Ashaiman)Michael Tetteh, 18, from Zenu and Jacob Anouri, 29 from Community 2.

The rest are Baba Amu Osman, 19 from Mandela Park(Ashaiman)and Reagan AttiaAtimbila, 18, from Community 1 Site 1.

Briefing journalists, the Community 2 District Police Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rev John Agbemabiase, said at about 11:40 am the robbers riding two motorcycles (two on one bicycle and three on another) stormed O-Camade Enterprise, which engages in clearing and forwarding business, provides mobile money, prepaid electricity services and sells phone cards.

He said the robbers pointed the guns at the owner, Ishmael Agyepong Offei, and seven workers and ordered them to lie down.

DSP Agbemabiase said the robbers used a metal to inflict various injuries on their victims and seized an unspecified amount of money from them.

However, one of the workers raised the alarm, which attracted some residents to the scene, and the robbers sensing danger attempted to flee, but they were overpowered by the crowd, and handed over to the police.

DSP Rev Agbemabiase said police gave medical forms to the victims to attend hospital, and the suspects have been detained for investigations.