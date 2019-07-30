Rwanda: Dr Sabin Nsanzimana is the New Director General of RBC

The cabinet has appointed Dr Sabin Nsanzimana as the new Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), replacing Dr. Jeannine Condo.

This was announced in a statement from the cabinet meeting held Monday and chaired by President Paul Kagame.

Nsanzimana who has been the Division Manager of the HIV Division in RBC, will replace Condo who has led the institution for four years.

About Dr Nsanzimana

Nsanzimana is a medical doctor specialized in HIV global management. He holds a Master's degree in Clinical Epidemiology from the University of Rwanda and is freshly concluding a Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology at the Basel Institute of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics and Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, University of Basel, Switzerland.

Currently, Dr Nsanzimana has served as the Director of National HIV Program for Rwanda and Division Manager for HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis at the Institute of HIV Disease Prevention and Control, Rwanda Biomedical Center.

For the last decade, Nsanzimana has worked for the national HIV program, gaining senior-level experience in HIV program design, strategic planning, implementation, and operational research with focus on global care and treatment of people living with and affected by HIV.

He also served as a principal investigator for several large research projects including clinical trials in Rwanda and multi-country research collaborations.