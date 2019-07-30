Uganda: We Have More Evidence On 8 Boda Boda Killings - Police

Police have said they have obtained sufficient evidence in eight cases to pin John Bosco Mugisha, alias Mukiga, and Aloysius Tamale, alias Young Mulo, on murder and robbery of boda boda riders in Katwe and Old Kampala.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, yesterday that they have compiled the evidence and sent the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for perusal and advice.

"We have at least 8 cases with prima facie evidence to pin Young Mulo and his group to the eight murders. They have confirmed killing Issa Gidudu on April 1 at the same place where they killed Derrick Muwonge," said Mr Enanga.

He said the cases were awaiting the DPP advice to be taken to court.

Two men, who police say are Mukiga and Young Mulo, were on June 29 captured on a CCTV camera killing Derrick Muwonge, a boda boda rider, and taking his motorcycle in Kakyeka Mengo in Lubaga Division, Kampala.

Police say the gang was also responsible for killing other motorcycle riders; Damiano Sekalala, Abdullah Nsubuga, Godfrey Nkata, Emmanuel Gatete and Tom Wamala in various parts of Kampala.

Police arrested Mr Magidu Bandiho, Umar Senyonga and Bob Mubaare whom they say are part of the gang that has been killing boda boda riders and taking their motorcycles.

Mr Enanga said police have arrested 19 suspects, including the killers and buyers of the stolen motorcycles.

However, the police spokesperson warned the boda boda riders not to drop their guard following the arrest of Young Mulo and his gang because there are other similar groups.

Mr Enanga said two more boda boda riders, Mr Francis Tumusime and Ronald Kyoya, were stabbed to death in Kijjamanyi, Kasese District, last week and their motorcycles robbed.

Another rider was killed in Butambala District. John Alex Sezira, a rider of Safe Boda, a mobile app company, picked up a passenger from Kampala and drove him to Butambala where he was killed and his body dumped in Kasuku stream.

"We remind boda boda riders to be vigilant because we still have threats. We continue to warn them to desist from long night travel. They need to coordinate with their colleagues at nearby stages so that they stop somewhere and let other boda boda riders familiar with the area take the passenger further," Mr Enanga advised.