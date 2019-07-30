Kenya: Nyandarua's Oldest Pupil, 83, Killed in Road Crash

Mr Kagumo Chege, the oldest pupil in Nyandarua County, is dead.

The 83-year-old Class Seven pupil at Mucibau Primary School died in a road crash, terminating his desire to study and become a doctor.

He was hit by a matatu over the weekend as he walked home from the market, a short distance from his house.

Mr Kamau Mukono, the school's headteacher, said the pupil's death has thrown the institution into mourning, recalling Mr Chege's contribution and good relationship and interactions with other pupils and the teachers.

BOOKS

Mr Chege joined the school in 2010 and had heavily invested in books and other learning materials.

Mr Mukono said although he was not being rated together with other leaners Mr Chege, popularly known as Brother, was an average performer who would have qualified to join secondary school next year.

"Brother was a role model to our pupils and teachers. He counselled the pupils and teachers. He was also a good resource person in social studies especially on culture and Mau Mau related topics. He was very humble; he removed his cap and bowed when greeting teachers," said the school head.

The headteacher added that the pupil always apologised when he skipped class or arrived in school late.

DISCIPLINED

Peterson Maina, the Class Seven West Governor, could not control his tears, recalling the good times he shared with his friend Chege.

"He was very obedient in class and helped me in maintaining discipline. He was a counsellor to us, he respected everyone. He sometimes narrated to us some good stories and we miss him. He was my desk mate from Class Four," Maina said.

His Mathematics teacher, Mr Peter Mwangi, said the school's oldest pupil was an active and ambitious person who did his homework on time.

"He would give himself additional homework and bring it to the staffroom for marking, then humbly request to be guided where he got it wrong," said the teacher.

FAMILY PILLAR

Mr Chege's younger brother, Julius Njoroge, said the family is mourning a good friend and a uniting pillar.

"We are saddened by his death. He dropped out of Class Two during his early days and decided to go back to school to study and become a doctor following the introduction of the free primary education," said Mr Njoroge.

At his house, we found bundles of new and old textbooks that the old man had bought since he joined Class One.