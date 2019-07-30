Kenya: Barchok to Take Over As Bomet Governor After Laboso's Death

All eyes are now on the Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok as instruments of power are expected to shift following the death of Governor Joyce Laboso.

Dr Barchok is a specialist in curriculum development and was the dean school of education at Chuka University before plunging into politics as Dr Laboso's running mate.

The former high school teacher cum pastor was plucked from university lecture halls to politics ahead of the 2017 election and has been holding brief for Governor Laboso in the last one month that she had been undergoing treatment.

FULL MANDATE

In an executive order, Dr Laboso gave the full mandate to Dr Barchok when she was flown to the United Kingdom on May, 29, 2019 for specialised treatment following a long battle with cancer.

Dr Laboso also directed that County Secretary Evelyne Rono would be assisting the deputy governor in discharging his duties.

The deputy governor has for the last one year been acting as the county executive member Trade and Tourism. The county has for the last two years been unable to fill the position following the rejection of three nominees by the local assembly.

Ms Juliana Chepkuto was month ago cleared by the county assembly to be appointed to the position following her nomination by the governor. But she was not sworn after Dr Laboso fell ill.

PICK DEPUTY

All factors being constant, the soft-spoken Dr Barchok is expected to ascend the ladder and become the Bomet governor and then pick a deputy to assist him in running the county affairs.

According to the Constitution, once the office of governor becomes vacant as a result of death, the deputy governor takes over for the remainder of the term.

This happened previously following the deaths of two Nyeri governors, Nderitu Gachagua and Wahome Gakuru.

If a vacancy occurs in the office of governor and that of the deputy, or if the deputy governor is unable to act, the Speaker of the county assembly takes over as governor.