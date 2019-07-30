Tanzania Police to Speak On Whereabouts of Missing Journalist Kabendera On Tuesday

Photo: File photo/Nation Media Group
Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera
30 July 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Ruth Sanga

Police in Dar es Salaam will on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, issue a statement on the whereabouts of freelance journalist Eric Kabendera.

Kabendera was on Monday taken away from his home at Dar es Salaam's Mbweni area by unknown assailants.

Kabendera's wife Loy told The Citizen yesterday (Monday) that her husband was taken away at around 4pm by six people who claimed they were police officers.

Contacted for comment late on Monday, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, said he hadn't received any report on the matter.

But in what should give a sigh of relief to his family and the entire media fraternity, Mr Mambosasa said on Tuesday that he would issue a statement at 1pm on Kabendera's whereabouts.

"I will give a formal statement on the issue at 1pm today. As for now, I cannot speak anything," Mr Mambosasa told The Citizen's sister paper, Mwananchi.

Also Read

Five Sudanese protesters shot dead ahead of talks

Barrick's offer would alter Tanzania protective mining law

President Magufuli revokes the appointment of NIC boss, appoints new

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
Tanzanian Journalist Reportedly Arrested at Dar es Salaam Home
Tanzania's Media Services Act Violates Press Freedom - Court
Here's How Magufuli is Censoring the Press in Tanzania
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.