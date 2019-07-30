Tanzania: President Magufuli Revokes the Appointment of NIC Boss, Appoints New

President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Elirehema Doriye as the new Managing Director of National Insurance Cooperation (NIC)

A statement released to the media by the Directorate of Presidential Communications on Monday July 29, indicates that Dr Doriye replaces Mr Sam Kamanga, whose appointment has been revoked.

Before the appointment Dr Doriye was a senior lecturer at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM). His appoinment was with effect from Monday, July 30.