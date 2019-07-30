Ghana: Prince Emmanuel Wins Connect 2019 Family Fun Games

It was seemingly tough and a near impossibility, but in the end, the Prince Emmanuel SDA Church beat off stiff competition from seven churches to emerge the overall winner of the Connect 2019 Family Fun Games over the weekend.

It attracted scores of people to the El-Wak Sports Stadium at Cantonment to catch the groove of the long-publicised Accra East District SDA family fun games.

Eight churches in all competed for the ultimate prize.

Prince Emmanuel SDA Church had a field day, thus, becoming the delight of the competition from the onset. They amassed the most points, beating off stiff competition from the other churches to emerge as the overall winners.

Labone SDA Church defeated the defending champions, La-North SDA on penalties in the football match, ending their reign as winners of the trophy last year.

The buoyant contenders from Osu did not end there; they proved very formidable and also won the females volley ball among others.

Garrison SDA Church dominated the males' volleyball category and came third by squeezing themselves up to the best on the medal table.

The defending champions, La North SDA Church could only manage a fourth place in the competition.

The kids were equally treated to numerous side attractions such as bouncy castle, face paintings, video games and cotton candy.

Osu Bethel, 37 Bandline, Day Spring, and La South SDA had it all to battle out for at the bottom of the rankings.

"Overall, the games were a huge success. We came to have fun as a family and indeed, this is just a win-win situation for all the competitors, said Lesley lsrael, one of the organisers of the games."

Stewards, the event organisers were lauded for staging the games deemed by many as a great success.

"Next year will be mega. We're overwhelmed by the turn out and we thank all the participating Churches and especially our sponsors, said Kwaku Acheampong Aning, a lead member of the Stewards.

This year's event was sponsored by Decathlon, Vamela Joy, Enterprise Life, ISA (Information Systems Architect), Royal Fresh Natural Mineral Water, Global Powers Solution, Afriyie Electricals and The Coming King School.

Same time next year, the eight SDA churches in the Accra East District will regroup again for another fun fair.