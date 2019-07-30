Ghana: Give Other Parties Chance to Govern Nation - UPP Urges Electorate

The Chairperson of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, has admonished the youth to give other political parties the chance to govern the country as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have proven they cannot satisfy the desires of the populace.

He explained that "it is time for persons who truly understand digitisation and where the world is leading, to take over the affairs of the country than leaving it in the hands of "the aged" who only cared about their families and friends".

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, Mr Asamoah noted that "we the youth of this beloved nation must come together and vote out the two dominant parties, we have seen what they can offer, we are not satisfied, we want to know what other political parties also have to offer the citizenry".

Citing the agenda of UPP as an example, Mr Asamoah assured that when voted into power, his party would among others, ensure all Ghanaian children below 18 years received allowances, in efforts to alleviate poverty and crime rate in the country.

"Since agriculture remains the backbone of every economy, my party will prioritise the welfare of all farmers, especially those into the cultivation of cocoa, scholarships will be awarded to their wards and poultry farmers with more than 10,000 birds, up to tertiary level.

"In furtherance of this, I urged the government to motivate farmers appropriately and make the sector attractive for the youth to venture into agriculture, thereby reducing the high rate of unemployment, let us invest money into profitable ventures like farming, instead of borrowing huge sums of monies and misusing them.

"UPP has what it takes to transform the Ghanaian economy tremendously and improve the quality of life of the citizenry,"he added.

Touching on the Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) brouhaha, the politician indicated that NAM 1 was not safe in the country until he is able to pay off all customers of his gold dealership firm, MenzGold.

Mr Asamoah advised the irate customers to remain calm and give the embattled businessman some time to redeem their monies for them, adding that, "It is not right for authorities to think about throwing NAM 1 behind bars immediately, rather, they should focus on how he is going to produce the money and pay off all the aggrieved customers."