Ghana: BLEGISCO Marks 10th Graduation

Blessed Generation International School (BLEGISCO) in the Weija/Gbawe Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday held its 10th graduation during which 30 kindergarten pupils received their certificate of graduation into lower primary.

The graduants entertained parents, teachers and other invited guests at the ceremony held at "Mandela" with poetry and rhyme recitals, cultural display, drama highlighting the theme of the event: 'Educating children through sanitation and creativity,' and choreography dance.

Catwalks by the children, dressed in their immaculate made-in Ghana attire was a spectacular scene that drew applause from the gathering.

The BLEGISCO was established in 1997 as a private school to help increase access to education and participated for the first time in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2003, and chalked 100 per cent pass rate.

The headmaster Lawrence Debrah said the school had never looked back since its first attempt at the BECE, adding that the school authority decided not to adjust its fees upwardly for the next academic year to reduce the financial burden on parents.

He urged the parents not to default in the payment of fees so that the school authorities would motivate the teachers to render quality service.

Mr Debrah said the teachers were undergoing orientation in the new syllabus being introduced into the basic school curriculum and promised the best for parents.

The guest speaker, Ms Henrietta Asiedu, the private school coordinator, told parents that the best investment was investing in their children's education.

She encouraged parents to honour their children's school fees to enable the school to meet its recurrent expenditure and improve upon standards.

Ms Asiedu said children were agents of change and needed to be inculcated with the values of environmental cleanliness to promote change in their community.

The chairperson of the occasion, Mrs Reverend Joycelyn Nortey, of the Weija/ Gbawe Municipal Education Service Directorate, urged parents to give their children all the support they require to acquire knowledge, skills and right attitudes as future leaders.

She expressed gratitude to the teachers and parents for their cooperation in ensuring effective teaching and learning in the school.