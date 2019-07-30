Ghana: 'Make Good Use of Libraries to Achieve Excellent Results'

Mrs Joan Addison, Proprietress of God's Grace International School, Accra has advised school pupils to make good use of libraries regularly to enable them to produce excellent results when tasked to do a research.

The Proprietress made this assertion during an interview with The Ghanaian Times at the school's 19th graduation, speech and prize-giving day at the school at Tesano, Accra.

Held on the theme, 'Promoting holistic and excellent education for nation building', about 105 pupils graduated from both the Montessori and Junior High School departments.

Mrs Addison underscored that making use of the library regularly gave the student a wide spectrum of ideas on a topic in order to excel in their academic endeavours.

This, she said would inculcate in the habit of reading among school children and would help improve on their critical thinking ability.

"When a student reads ahead of a topic, it makes it easier for understanding the lesson taught in class by the teacher and also facilitates a good teacher-student relationship," she highlighted.

She added that students should not wait for their teachers to find out information from them, rather they should go to the library and make good use of the books available there.

Mrs Addison reiterated that students should read more library books instead of playing with their technological devices at home, adding that, it was essential for schools to imbibe in their students the habit of using the library as a centre for research.

She advised students not to hesitate in finding meanings of complex words from their dictionaries.

She admonished the graduands of the junior high schools to keep revising their notes and textbooks.

Meanwhile, Rev Ekow Orleans Boham, who chaired the ceremony admonished them to uphold the disciplinary standards acquired from the school.

He urged the students to take their academic work seriously when they get to the senior high school to make them excel and become useful citizens.