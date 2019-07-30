Ghana: Guinness Ghana, Business Development Ministry Seek Collaboration to Promote Local Businesses

In its commitment to deliver effective partnership to drive business growth in the country, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has paid a courtesy call to Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Business Development.
The courtesy call, led by Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC explored ways in which the firm can collaborate with the Ministry to ensure local businesses thrive.
It also served to brief the Minister on the company's role in championing the development of businesses operating in its value chain.
Speaking during the courtesy call, the Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC said, "As a company, we dedicate a significant amount of resources to improving the growth of our suppliers and customers. Through our local raw material sourcing programme, the livelihoods of over 12,000 farmers and their families have been impacted with 55 per cent of our raw materials being sourced from them. A significant number of our products are produced using raw materials sourced locally from Ghanaian farmers which we continue to increase in the volumes up-take."
"We are equally excited about our renewed commitment to boost customers' profitability with the launch of a loyalty programme for our key wholesalers, retailers and distributors across the country. Dubbed 'Yɛn Nyin Mbom', which means 'let's grow together', the loyalty programme will reward customers with outstanding sales performance and innovative ways that ensure products reach consumers," the Corporate Relations Director added.
In his remarks, the Minister of Business Development welcomed the delegation and lauded GGB PLC for its remarkable contributions to Ghana's development over the years.
"A company that recognises its customers and partners is worth celebrating. For us as government, all we can do is to make sure that we create the space for the private sector to create the jobs. We are committed to make sure that the business environment is promoted so that companies like Guinness can operate, expand, and employ people," he noted.
The best performing customer and overall winner in the Yɛn Nyin Mbom promotion will get a brand new mini-truck while other prizes for the top performers will include cash prizes of up to GHȻ 10,000 every quarter, free DSTV subscriptions, television sets and freezers and a bar make-over for the tier one top performer.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
