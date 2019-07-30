Ghana: Sheriff Eyes Ansah 'Trilogy'

Former national lightweight champion, Sheriff Quaye, has indicated his readiness to face new champion, Michael Ansah again, having entertained fans in their two previous clashes.

Such a fight will offer him a platform to find his way back to the top after suffering a brutal knockdown from the 'One Bullet' Michael Ansah in a rematch of their action-packed brawler at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 8.

Before that shocker, Sheriff held the bragging rights after a Split Decision victory over Ansah in their first fight at the same venue in October 2018 to become the national champion.

Speaking to the Times Sports in a chat, the stylish Sheriff recounted events on the fateful day he lost to Ansah and regretted he could not take certain decisions.

"I heard so many things about the fight, some of which dampened my spirit ahead of the fight. Maybe the mistake I made was the decision not to vacate my area and relocate somewhere to have full concentration."

"That is not to take anything away from Ansah. He is the new champion and I respect him for that. I have learnt lessons from that defeat and will come back better and stronger," Sheriff stated.

He is expected to return to the ring in September on a promotion to be staged by Alex Ntiamoah's Box Office Promotions with a yet to be named opponent.

"My preference is Ansah but he is not ready to fight me. I have personally made efforts through a few contacts but the feedback I get is that he is not ready to fight me. Even if he would take that fight, it would even be around December."

"But I have left that to my managers and promoters to deal with. At the moment, I want to concentrate on my training to stay fit and ready for whoever is thrown at me."

Sheriff has joined the Streetwise Boxing Promotions syndicate and is hoping to make a lasting impact on the local scene before turning his focus on the big fighters out there.

He lamented the situation where contenders in the lightweight division shy away from fights against him, adding that, 'this is why I doff my heart for Ansah because he was the one that showed courage and character to face me."