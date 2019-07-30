Ghana: SWAG to Hold Elections Sept 7

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will on Saturday, September 7, 2019, hold fresh elections to elect new executives, following the expiration of the tenure of office of the current executives.

In view of this, a five-member elections committee has been formed to supervise the conduct of the elections.

Mr Mathias Tibu - Assistant Registrar of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) will chair the five-member committee with Madam Gloria Commodore, Seidu Adamu, Kwabena Osei Tutu and Mavis Amanor as members.

The committee is to draw the road map for the elections, which will include modalities for the conduct of the elections.