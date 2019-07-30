Ghana: Entrepreneurs Urged to Adopt Modern Technologies

The Head of Operations of the London College of International Business Studies (LCIBS) Africa, Mr Kevin Lazarus, has urged Ghanaian entrepreneurs to adopt modern technologies in their operations to access international market.

Addressing the 2019 Enterprise Risk Management Institute (ERM) Africa Hub Business to Business (B2B) Networking meeting in Accra, Mr Lazarus explained that electronic business was fast gaining prominence in the global market, hence the need for entrepreneurs to move away from the traditional method of conducting business.

The programme which was conducted by ERM in partnership with London College of International Business Studies (LCIBS), National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the Ministry of Business Development (MOBD) was aimed at converting ideas into profitable yet ethical enterprises to impact the continent of Africa.

"Conducting business among various partners like procurements, suppliers, dealers, importers, exporters and sales companies have become vital because coordination between these actors will make business successful in this competitive environment," he added.

A key indicator of national development, Mr Lazarus stated was e-business, stressing that everything was going digital and charged them to challenge the status quo.

A management consultant at the ERM, Nii Tackie Welbeck disclosed that the government would support young entrepreneurs with Gh₵100,000 to scale up and strengthen indigenous businesses.

According to him, this would help address graduate unemployment and provide avenues for the youth to stand on their toes.

Mr Welbeck therefore, urged the youth to embrace the enabling platform that has been created to be self sufficient without relying on national employment.

He announced that applicants of NEIP who had gone through 30 days training through the ERM Africa hub would be financially supported by the government to expand their businesses.

He also lauded the 101 participants who pitched their business ideas to seek financial support from the government for showing interest in developing their businesses.

The General Manager of LCIBS, Mr Daniel Welbeck, commended the government for such initiative and promised to strengthen the youth to be self-reliant through the realisation of their dreams.

The "Ghana Beyond Aid Initiative," he indicated would not be realised if the citizenry did not become self reliant and work towards their goals.