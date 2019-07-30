South Africa: Two New Umpires Added to ICC Elite Panel

30 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2019/20 season following the annual review and selection process.

Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (chairperson), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon.

Both umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is.

They replace retired umpire Ian Gould and Ravi Sundaram who were part of the previous panel.

The other members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus , Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees remains unchanged with David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath the seven officials on that list.

