Tanzania: State Says Firm On Curbing Hepatitis

THE government is on track to achieve its ambitious target of eliminating viral hepatitis by 2030, according to Acting Director of Disease Prevention in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Janneth Mghamba.

Speaking during World Hepatitis Day on Sunday, Dr Mghamba said so far, 20 million people had been vaccinated against the disease since 2002, saying the government offers the service in all regional referral hospitals.

"We have scaled up the service to undertake hepatitis vaccinations in all 19 health facilities in our border towns," Dr Mghamba said at the event to mark World Hepatitis Day at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH).

BMH, which was selected to host the annual event at national level conducted a two-day hepatitis screening exercise and conducts vaccinations to residents of Dodoma and neighbouring regions.

The Coordinator for Viral Hepatitis Control in the ministry, Dr Azma Simba, said the government would improve public education against hepatitis.

"The government will improve campaigns to raise awareness against hepatitis countrywide in order to achieve the target to eliminate the disease by 2030," said the senior official.

Dr Simba said this year's World Hepatitis Day which goes under the theme "Invest in Eliminating Hepatitis" was aimed at encouraging member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) to invest heavily in hepatitis elimination.

WHO Medical Officer Dr Christine Musanhu explained that by December 2016 , about 26 7 million people were living with serious hepatitis globally, only ten per cent of whom knew their status.

She urged health service providers to reduce costs for hepatitis testing and vaccine services so that every member of the public can afford them.

Dr Musanhu called on WHO member states to increase financial commitment for Hepatitis response, towards attaining the global target to eliminate the disease by 2030.

Executive Director of BMH, Dr Alphonce Chandika, expressed gratitude to the Government for selecting it to host this year's World Hepatitis Day at national level, noting that more efforts should be done to educate people on hepatitis infection.

He commended Uganda and Rwanda for great achievements in hepatitis control after introducing free hepatitis vaccine, noting that Uganda started the vaccine service by paying some 15 years ago.

Dr Chandika underscored the need for heavy investment in order to attain the global target of eliminating hepatitis by 2030. He said that about 6 50,000 people die from hepatitis worldwide a year with Sub Saharan countries being hardest hit.