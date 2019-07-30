Ghana: U.S. Speaker Pelosi Salutes Ghana for Contribution to Global Peace, Security

The Speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States, Nancy Pelosi, has praised Ghana for its contribution to global peace and security, promotion of human rights, and good governance.

She said Ghana, in every way, had distinguished itself and had provided leadership in the promotion of peace and security, especially on the African continent.

"Militarily, politically, culturally, in every way, we salute Ghana," she said in an interaction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

Ms Pelosi called on the President as part of her visit in the country with the leadership of the Black Caucus of the House of Representatives in the United States.

She was full of praise for Ghana and its democratic credentials and commended the country for being exporters of peacekeepers around the world.

On the Ghana-US diplomatic relations, Ms Pelosi stressed the need to build a shared future on freedom and justice, and democracy.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, described the visit as "comforting," especially as it coincided with the Year of Return celebration which was expected to help renew Ghana's relationship with the US.

"To have the leadership of the black caucus of congress here is very reassuring and comforting as an act of solidarity. The work that they do within the American political system is something that we all follow with great keenness," he said.

President Akufo-Addo observed that over the past two years, the First Lady of the US, Secretary of Commerce, Governor of Nevada, among other top officials from the US had visited Ghana and noted that the visits had further strengthened the relations between Ghana and the US.

The President highlighted Ghana's democratic values, the struggles and challenges, and the commitments Ghanaians attached to the country's infant democracy.

"We pride ourselves very much of being a functioning democracy in Ghana and it's been a long struggle to get a democratic government in Ghana after several decades of military rule and anti-democratic governments in Ghana."

"But, today, since the establishment of the Fourth Republic, the Ghanaian people have committed themselves fully to a future of democratic engagement on the principles of democratic accountability, respect for human rights and rule of law," he said.

The President also commended the government of the US for supporting the development of the country in the areas of education, defense, health, and support for Ghana's electoral systems, among others.

However, he said Ghana was seeking to reposition its relationship with the US from aid and support using tax payers' monies to trade and investments.

"We are looking for a more progressive agenda between us, an agenda where Ghana and American enterprises would come together to promote the economic relations between our two countries, whereby investments by American companies and Ghanaian companies would become the order of the day to lessen the generosity of American tax payers. We think it would be a healthier and productive relationship," President Akufo-Addo said.