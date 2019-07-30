West Africa: 46 Experts Brainstorm On Common Calibration, Measuring Instrument

Forty-seven verification experts from 16 West African countries have converged in Accra to brainstorm on the use of a common calibration and measuring instrument for the sub-region.

The group which formed the core technical staff of the National Metrology Organisation (NMO) of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) quality system programme would serve as the training of experts for member countries.

The event was organised by the ECOWAS for metrology (ECOMET) in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority. It was funded by the European Union and the ECOWAS Commission.

Topics to be treated for the four-day meeting include - guide on measurement uncertainty, harmonised procedure for measurement, calibration of thermomes, pressure gauges and volumes, procedure for checking the net contents of pre packages and the harmonised procedure for verification of fuel dispensers.

The participants are from Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, Niger, and Guinea Conakry.

The rest are from Sierra Leone, Senegal, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Gambia and Cote D'Ivoire.

A representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Ajoku Kemjika speaking at the opening yesterday urged the participants to attach upmost importance to the programme.

According to him, strengthening the capacity of the NMOs would subsequently develop calibration and verification services in the member states for the benefit of industry, conformity assessment bodies and consumer protection.

Dr Kemjika indicated that it would progress the establishment of a regional metrology system recognised at the international level.

"These four days, you would be trained on calibration and verification procedures of measuring instruments in the field of mass, volume, temperature, weighing instrument and pressure instruments all aimed at advancing the economic integration of the sub-region," he added.

He stated that it was the responsibility of ECOWAS and its member states to develop metrology under its three components, namely, legal, industrial and scientific to ensure traceability in measuring results in order to penetrate the international market.

The Director-General of the GSA, Professor Alex Doodo said the sub-region has the moral duty to adopt measures to eradicate poverty among its people.

"The time has come to use metrology and measurement to improve poverty level, without these signs we will fail, this is something that the sub-region cannot afford to do," he added.

He charged the experts to focus on the measuring instruments in their respective countries towards harmonising trade among member countries and also ensure that they interrogate policy makers to understand the effectiveness measuring instruments.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Patrick Nimo on behalf of the sector minister, urged the participants to ensure that member states have accurate measuring instruments to generate enough revenue for their various countries.

He said continental free trade policy pursued by the member states called for aggressive business standards to regulate the sector.