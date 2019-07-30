South Africa: Van Der Sluys Steps in At Lock for Lions

Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for their Currie Cup encounter against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.
The log-leading Cheetahs sport an impressive 70 points difference on the Currie Cup log, while the young Lions side currently reside in third spot after a 30-28 win over Western Province in Cape Town last weekend.
Van Rooyen has made on change to the starting XV that won at Newlands.
Lock Wilhelm van der Sluys comes in for Marvin Orie, who has joined the Springbok squad in New Zealand.
On the bench, Jan-Henning Campher and Reinhard Nothnagel are new additions.
Kick-off for Friday's match is at 19:15.
Teams:
Free State Cheetahs
TBA
Golden Lions
15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Jan-Louis la Grange, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole
Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 James Venter, 21 Len Massyn, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Manuel Rass
Source: Sport24
