Nigeria: 2 Remanded for Illegal Possession of 10 She-Goats

Two men, Kayode Bashiru, 58, and Olawale Najeem, 25, yesterday appeared before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for illegal possession of 10 she-goats.
The accused persons pleaded guilty to the two-court count charge preferred against them.
The prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyingbo, who said the accused persons could not give satisfactory account on how they came about the she-goats, told the court that the offence was committed on Wednesday July 24, at Abeere area of Ede at around 1:30a.m.
He stated that the offence was contrary to Sections 517, 420(2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol II Law of Osun State Nigeria 2002.
When the she-goats or the proceeds were requested to be tendered before the court, the magistrate, Rofiat Olayemi, was told by the prosecutor that the Police secured an order from the court to dispose off the she-goats because they were perishable.
He also informed the court that the proceeds from the sale was not brought to the court.
While adjourning the case to Thursday, August 1, the magistrate ordered that the proceeds of the goats be brought to the court and that the accused persons be remanded in Police custody.
Vanguard
