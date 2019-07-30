South Africa: ANCYL 'Never Contacted' Us About 'Military Training' Weekend - Camp Zenith

The campsite where the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Johannesburg was preparing to offer its members military training, gun handling and guerrilla tactics knows nothing about the event.

Camp Zenith says it was "never contacted" by the ANCYL, adding that "the intent is to train citizens for warfare is definitely against the values of our peace-loving campsite".

An advert has been making the rounds about an ANCYL spring weekend getaway in August that will include these activities, and costing each member R500, News24 reported. The ANCYL's Bheki Nkutha confirmed to 702 that the advert was indeed real.

The activities listed include flag-pole raising and lowering (sic), an obstacle course, swimming, hiking, military training, gun handling and guerrilla tactics at Camp Zenith in Heidelberg.

Camp Zenith has now officially responded.

In a Facebook post, the camp said: "It has been brought to our attention that the ANCYL intends on having their military training event [at] our facility.

"This first came to our attention last week Thursday when a photo of their poster was sent to us by a member of the local community in Heidelberg who happens to be a member of the ANCYL. We would like to state that an inquiry for this event was never sent to us from ANCYL, therefore allocation of space and the use of the facility [was] never permitted. Upon receipt of the poster, we immediately inquired as to the advert [and] we were told that it was released before talking to us in error and would be corrected.

"We are not a political organisation nor officially affiliate with any political party. We are simply a venue with a vision to be a catalyst that ignites positive change and promotes development. We are in the community and for the community," reads the Facebook post.

It continues: "[The] ANCYL never contacted us regarding this event before publishing the event. They never booked our facility and, in fact, our facility was booked months ago for these dates so had they even inquired, they would not have received even a quote for the event as advertised.

"Upon being made aware that the intent is to train citizens for warfare, is definitely against the values of our peace-loving campsite. We are a Christian campsite and our goal and mission is purely for the good of the people of South Africa, and we have never, nor will ever, promote violence or hate speech towards any race in our beautiful land."

Source: News24