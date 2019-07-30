Kenya: Ex-Bomet Governor Laboso to Be Buried in Koru

The late Bomet governor Dr Joyce Laboso will be interred at her Fort Ternan home in Koru, Kisumu County, her husband Edwin Abonyo has said.
Mr Abonyo told Nation on Tuesday that plans for the burial are underway.
"The burial will take place in Koru at a date to be announced soon," Mr Abonyo told Nation on phone.
He spoke as Luo elders expressed their wish that the governor be buried at her husband's home in accordance to Luo culture.
Luo council of elders chairman Mr Ker Willis Otondi said: "It is our wish that Dr Laboso is buried at her husband's home in Kisumu County as per the Luo culture."
His sentiments were supported by Koru elders and villagers.
Mzee Silvanus Ojika, 73, said it would be against the community's culture to have Dr Laboso's body buried in Bomet yet she was legally married in Luoland.
"She was working in Bomet as a governor but married in Luoland. You cannot be buried at your workplace but at your husband's home," Mr Ojika said.
