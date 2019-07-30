Nigeria: Forte Oil Names Acting Secretary, General Counsel

Forte Oil on Monday announced the appointment of a new acting company secretary and general counsel.
The newly appointed official is Oladeinde Nelson-Cole.
The announcement was contained in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday.
The notice was signed by Olumide Adeosun, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
The appointment followed the exit of a former secretary of the company, Akinleye Olagbende, whose resignation took effect on July 1.
The company appointed had announced the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer following the completion of the sale of billionaire Femi Otedola's shares in the firm's downstream operations.
Olumide Adeosun and Moshood Olajide were subsequently appointed as CEO and CFO respectively, after the resignation of Akin Akinfemiwa and Julius Omodayo-Owotuga.
In June, Mr Otedola announced the completion of his divestment plans from the company, saying he would concentrate on power generation business.
"In line with my principle of business focus, we have divested from our marketing and upstream businesses and shall from now on focus and consolidate on the gains of our power generation business, Geregu Power Plc," Mr Otedola said.
Formerly known as African Petroleum Plc, Forte Oil operates mostly in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.
Earlier in the year, the company announced that Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, led by Prudent Energy Services Limited, had completed the acquisition of Mr Otedola's 74.02 per cent shareholding.
Last week, the company announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting.
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.